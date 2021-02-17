Fallout 76 update postponed due to snow storms throughout Texas

Fallout 76's upcoming update for the public test server has been delayed due to historically cold snow storms hitting Texas over the last few days.

As you can see in the tweet below, Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner announced the delay for the Fallout 76 update for the game's test server due to the bitterly cold weather in Texas, where Bethesda's game is in part made and supported.

In subsequent tweets, Gardiner states that he doesn't have an updated time of arrival for the update, and that there will likely be delays to the 'Inside the Vault' video episodes for Fallout 76.

Hey #Fallout76 folks. The weather in Austin, Texas (where most of our game is made and supported,) has caused most of the devs to scramble as they've lost power, had burst pipes, and are dealing with historic cold weather in a city that isn't built to handle it. (1/3)February 16, 2021

For those that aren't familiar with the public test server for Fallout 76, it basically acts as a testing ground for developer Bethesda. It's here that Bethesda will tentatively implement planned future updates and content for players to experiment with, so the developer knows what to adjust and tweak before the content launches in the final game.

If you're not up to date with the situation in Texas, residents throughout the entire state are without power following intense snowstorms over the last few days. While the focus of the storm has been on Texas, several southern states have also been hit, including Louisiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Currently, the National Weather Service estimates that 150 million Americans are living under winter storm warnings and that as much as 73% of the US is currently covered in snow. So far, 21 deaths have been reported throughout the four aforementioned states, and President Joe Biden has approved a state of emergency in Texas.

Recently, Fallout 76 bumped up stash limits in an update last month in January, allowing players to stash away more loot items obtained from the wasteland. Before that in December, the Steel Dawn expansion went live a week earlier than scheduled, bringing the powerful Brotherhood of Steel to Appalachia.