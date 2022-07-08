Fall Guys gets new Assassin’s Creed-themed challenges with Eivor and Odin also up for grabs

Fall Guys is hosting another Assassin’s Creed crossover event with new skins based on Eivor and Odin up for grabs as well as the limited-time Abstergo's challenges.

Kicking off from July 7 to 11, Fall Guys is giving players the chance to unlock a number of Assassin’s Creed-themed goodies including an 'Animus Trainee' nickname, the 'Apple of Eden' backpack, and more. In order to claim these items, players must complete a number of tasks in the form of Abstergo's challenges.

does my Eagle Vision deceive me?!Odin and Eivor are coming to Fall Guys??AND we'll have more rewards in the Abstergo's Challenge event?!? pic.twitter.com/PlztbKaK6SJuly 5, 2022 See more

But what are Abstergo's challenges? The new challenges, that are available to play in Fall Guys now, can be completed via the recently reinstated Sweet Thieves game mode. In this mode, players are split into two teams, with one half attempting to steal sweets, and the other defending their sweets from being stolen and capturing the thieves red-handed.

Some of the tasks players must undertake in order to complete Abstergo's challenges include: Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves three times, win as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves, carry Candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves, and so on. Once the whole of Abstergo's challenges is completed, players can earn up to 1,000 points to spend on the goodies mentioned earlier.

This isn’t all that’s up for grabs though. Outside of the new game mode and challenges, players can also pick up two new Assassin’s Creed-themed skins, joining the previously added Ezio skin from last month. Both Eivor and Odin are up for grabs this time around, both of which are available via the for Store for 1,200 Show-Bucks each.

Now fancy giving those little jellybeans a run for their money? Take a look at our Fall Guys guide to find out everything you need to know.