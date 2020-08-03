Fall Guys devs talk goofy game show inspiration and do their own obstacle course

The developers of Fall Guys try an obstacle course inspired by their in-game creations in this new video from Devolver Digital.

Fall Guys is coming to PS4 tomorrow as the second half of the free PS Plus games for August (along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Campaign Remastered, which arrived early), and it's also headed to PC on Steam. While we wait for the virtual hopping and bopping to begin, you can watch the developers of the game from Mediatonic give it a shot in real life.

Fall Guys was inspired by the ridiculous competitions featured in TV shows such as Takeshi's Castle and It's a Knockout: "That was one of the things we looked at when we were talking about how the characters need to act," lead designer Joe Walsh explains. "There are some It's a Knockout rounds where they're dressed in these huge, waddling costumes, and that was like, 'That's what it should feel like to play the game.'"

The video game uses that premise to send up to 60 players in the form of floppy, bouncy ragdoll people into strange challenges in a colorful world; the real-world version used by the developers takes place at a football pitch under an overpass. But they did bring inflatable obstacles and lots of blow-up beach balls to throw at each other, so it's almost as good.