Tyler Rake is back from the dead. It's not hard to see why, given Extraction's mega numbers for Netflix (231 million hours streamed in its first 28 days). Chris Hemsworth's action hero, then, is back for more in Extraction 2. Better yet: in a new interview with Total Film, he isn't ruling out a threequel.

"I love it," Hemsworth tells the magazine in its new issue – which is out on newsstands on May 25. "I love playing the character. I love this world. I love having something else outside of Marvel that’s amassed a bit of a following,

something more in the real world. I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That’s rare in the franchise world. We’d be remiss not to have a crack at another one."

Director Sam Hargrave is also back alongside Hemsworth, and the gears are already turning on another Extraction movie.

"There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go," says Hargrave. "I’m excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We’ll see how this one does. We’ll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it’d be something I’d be interested in seeing put up on screen.’ He grins. ‘I have an idea, but I won’t give it away here…"

Extraction 2 launches on Netflix on June 16.

The above is just a snippet of our interview in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, May 25. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You’ll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured below). And with our latest offer you can get a free STM ChargeTree worth £69.99. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).