An Exoprimal tier list to help you pick the best exosuits

Forming a tier list for the best Exosuits in Exoprimal means ranking ten very different setups across assault, tank and support modes. That's a lot to sort through, but these various rigs are all very different, throwing all sorts of range, melee and healing abilities into the mix. There are some clear winners though that work across the board, as well as some that are good in certain team mixes.

Here's my Exoprimal tier list from playing the game and picking my favourites.

Exoprimal exosuits

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are three Exoprimal exosuit categories split between assault, tank and support. These are broad classes though, with a range of damage types, ranges and abilities to experiment with. Generally, with Exoprimal being a very wave based shooter, any class that affects a wider area is the better option, as single target damage is less useful against crowds of enemies.

Let's take a look at the different classes first.

Exoprimal assault exosuits

Deadeye

Zephyr

Barrage

Vigilant

Exoprimal assault exosuits are all about laying on the damage in a variety of ways. Deadeye is a basic soldier type with a machine gun; Zephyr is a grenadier with area of effect fire and explosives; Zephyr is fast and light close up melee type, and Vigilant is a sniper type focusing on attacks from range.

Exoprimal tank exosuits

Roadblock

Murasame

Krieger

Exoprimal tank exosuits can take a pounding and are best used as a protective layer between the dinosaurs and the other players. Roadblock is pretty much what it's name suggests with a massive shield and wide sweeping punches to hold back opposition. Murasame is basically heavy melee, using a sword to pile into dino hordes and thin them out, and Krieger is a heavy gunner that can wade into crowds and mow them down with a high fire minigun.

Exoprimal support exosuits

Witchdoctor

Skywave

Nimbus

Exoprimal support exosuits heal the team or aid them in different ways. Witchdoctor is the most classic form of that, creating healing pools to aid allies. Skywave on the other hand has abilities that can hamper enemies by fixing them in place or pulling them in (although they can also heal as well). Lastly Nimbus is basically a combat medic with the ability to stitch between healing and damage at will.

Exoprimal tier list top five

Barrage Kieger Deadeye Murasame Nimbus

My Exoprimal tier list focuses on what I think are the five best exosuits to use in almost any situation:

Barrage

(Image credit: Capcom)

Barrage is hands down the best exosuit for me in Exoprimal. All their attacks affect a large area, making them perfect against the large hordes you mostly face. Between his main grenade attack and Triple Threat mines you can hold back waves of raptors almost single handedly.

Kieger

(Image credit: Capcom)

Like Barrage, Kieger is great against hordes, this time because of their K-40 Repulsor Minigun. It's slow to wind up but incredibly fast firing once it's going and able to mow down crowds and apply big damage numbers. His dome shield is also useful to buy the team some time by repelling smaller dinosaurs and making space.

Deadeye

(Image credit: Capcom)

Deadeye is the most basic exosuit in Exoprimal; a standard assault type soldier with a machine gun. While there's nothing exceptional there, its Ravager rifle and grenade are easy to understand and use, and a great way to learn how things work before you pick a more specialised set up.

Murasame

(Image credit: Capcom)

Murasame is simple melee type, unleashing wide sweeping sword blows. Because it's a more heavily armored exosuit compared to the other melee option, Zephyr, it's better suited to wading into large groups of dinosaurs where your sword blows can damage a lot of enemies at once.

Nimbus

(Image credit: Capcom)

Support can be a tricky role to play as it can leave you a little on the sidelines healing teammates. It's obviously an important duty but while the two other support options, Witchdoctor and Skywave, can feel a little detached from the action, Nimbus' mend or rend modes let you switch between direct damage dealing and healing depending on what needed.

Remaining Exsouits

(Image credit: Capcom)

Roadblock

Witchdoctor

Zephyr

Vigilant

Skywave

Out of the remaining exosuits Roadblock is another good option with a dino-blocking shield and high damage, horde-clearing punch. Witchdoctor is also good as a general purpose healer with a paralysing attack to help with crowd control. Zephyr is a little light overall as a quick melee attack option and Vigilant is basically a sniper in a game about fighting up close, so rarely feels useful. Finally, there's Skywave, who only really comes last because its crowd controlling abilities relies as much on teammates capitalising them as you using them.