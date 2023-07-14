Exoprimal single player mode doesn't exist despite the solo story feel

It feels like there should be an Exoprimal single player option with its strong story led presentation and cutscenes, but there isn't. Although you'd be forgiven for thinking you might have missed something with the confusing menus and the way the game introduces everything. However, despite everything this is a purely multiplayer game so let's take a look at what's going on.

There's no Exoprimal single player mode

Despite the initial cutscenes and presentation, there's no Exoprimal single player mode hidden in the menus. It's a 5v5 multiplayer game where the nearest you can get to playing alone is choosing the PvE option to remove direct combat against the opposition enemy team. Whatever you do however you'll still be in a team with other people.

It is confusing because of how the game opens and all the story cutscenes that initially make it feel like a very single player game. But, once you get started properly it's clear that you will always be playing with other people whether you like it or not. The lack of clear lobby options or any ability to access any multiplayer info also makes it feel like the option might be hiding somewhere but there's nothing beyond the PvE/PvP switch.

