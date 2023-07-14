All Exoprimal games modes we know about so far

If you're looking for Exoprimal game modes then you've probably been playing a lot of Dinosaur Cull. Amazingly, there are 11 modes to play according to Capcom although all I've played so far is endless Dino Cull and a few Area Defense rounds.

Chances are, if you're looking this up you've probably had a similar experience, so let's run through all the Exoprimal game modes that are apparently in the game and what they consist of.

All Exoprimal game modes

(Image credit: Capcom)

Exoprimal guides Try this Exoprimal tier list to help you pick the best exosuit.

The current set up for Exoprimal sees you playing Dino Survival, this is the core mode which sees two teams of five fighting through a series of missions that move you through the map. The default option for this is 'random' between PvP and PvE, which provides an XP bonus, so worth sticking with. Although you can pick a specific option if you want. Whatever you go with there will be a lot of dinosaurs.

These are the 11 Exprimal modes listed:

Dinosaur Cull

Dino Pursuit

VTOL Defense

Data Key Security

Omega Charge

Energy Taker

Escort

Neo T. Rex

Vortexer Sabotage

Area Defense

Uplink Control

Dinosaur Cull

This is the basic, kill everything mode. Once you defeat the specific dinosaurs you'll complete the mode and move on.

Dino Pusuit

This will have you chasing a target dinosaur that will move to various areas to try and escape your attempts to kill it. Other dinos will also get in the way to make things harder.

VTOL Defense

This is an area protection mode where you have to defend a crashed plane from dinosaur attack.

Data Key Security

This mode ends a lot of matches and has a very Overwatch vibe as you escort a payload like Data Key - a big cube on a hovering platform - as it moves to a target location. Dinosaur and enemy player attacks can destroy it and see it needing repair to continue.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Omega Charge

This involves using an 'Omega Hammer' to destroy barriers and other targets to proceed.

Energy Taker

Players have to collect energy or steal it from enemy players. Whoever has the most at the end wins.

Escort

Defenseless NPC characters need to be escorted through map and protected from attacks.

Neo T Rex

Basically a big boss fight where both teams work together to take down a mutated and enhanced T Rex that can fire lasers and release shockwaves.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Vortex Sabotager

Requires players to destroy a vortex generator summoning dinosaurs. You'll have to fight off dino waves and destroy the device's armor to shut it down.

Area Defense

This involves protecting a small flagpole like device from dinosaur attack for a time period. It can be destroyed if it takes enough damage but can also be repaired by players standing in a designated area around it.

Uplink Control

A sort of capture the flag mode where you have to secure uplinks around the map to transmit data. Dinosaurs and enemy players will stop them transmitting if they get close enough.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission