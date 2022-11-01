Exclusive MTG The Brothers' War card preview - Levitating Statue

Preview season for the next Magic: The Gathering set trucks on, so here's another exclusive MTG The Brothers' War card preview to brighten up your Tuesday - the 'Levitating Statue' artifact.

Running on two generic mana, Levitating Statue basically acts as a bonus combatant to cause trouble for your opponent - or to soak up damage for more valuable creatures. To start with, this MTG Brothers' War card (a flying artifact) gains a +1/+1 counter every time you cast a noncreature spell. Secondly, it becomes a 1/1 Construct artifact creature until the end of the turn if you use up two more mana of any kind. That allows you to steadily build up its power before activating the card when you need it most.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

As with Obliterating bolt (which we revealed yesterday in our exclusive card preview), this seems as if it could be quite a useful ploy if used at just the right moment.

The Brothers' War will join the best card games on shelves this November 18, but there are a few more reveals to get through before then. To see everything that's been unveiled for the set so far, head over to the official MTG website.

