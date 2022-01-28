Exclusive MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card reveal: March of Otherworldly Light

With a new Magic: The Gathering set on the way, cards for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty are starting to appear in the wild - and GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal 'March of Otherworldly Light'.

March of Otherworldly Light can be seen below. Meanwhile, the full Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set (including draft boosters) is available to pre-order now from the likes of Amazon. It'll launch this February 18.

March of Otherworldly Light harkens back to the Shoal cycle of the original Kamigawa set, allowing players to exile cards from their hand to bring the converted mana cost down. Whereas classic Shoal cards base themselves around mid-combat protection, though, this looks tailor-made to take down big threats.

Milling through a hand of cheaper white creatures may or may not play nicely into the meta’s current propensity for a wide battlefield. However, we still have a lot to learn about how March of Otherworldly Light is going to play into wider mechanics and synergies of one of the best card games - especially when working out whether to burn an early hand or a late one to take out the bomb that just landed.

However, while this may be an expensive card in terms of bodies on the battlefield, the key to this move’s value lies in that wide scope of removal. With double-faced cards returning in the form of Sagas / Enchanted Creatures, and the new cycle of dragons seemingly a little cheaper (if Atsushi, the Blazing Sky is anything to go off), we may need some aces up our sleeves to survive the threats in store.

Overall, though, it looks like there’s a lot happening around the exile zone in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos will allow you to send the top card of your library to exile ready for casting that turn, while also hitting for some any-target damage for good measure. Meanwhile, Atsushi, the Blazing Sky exiles two cards for playing until the end of your next turn.

It looks like overall mechanics will have us playing out of exile a lot more than we may be used to, favoring on the fly card advantage to create that classic speedy Ninja atmosphere. With such an emphasis on the exile zone, though, we have to wonder if we’ll see the return of Pull from Eternity or Riftsweeper to start building some machines. Of course, that's a big 'if'.

Either way, it marks the start of a big year for Magic: The Gathering. Numerous sets will be hitting shelves in 2022 following the launch of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and that includes Dominaria United and Streets of New Capenna (featuring a city made by angels and run by demon crime families). We're also getting additions to Magic's Universes Beyond range with a Warhammer 40,000 set, Space Marines included.

