Exclusive MTG Battle for Baldur's Gate card reveals

With the release of MTG Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate fast-approaching, we can exclusively show off two new cards from the set. These will hit shelves this June 10, so one of the best card games is getting a little busier in just a few weeks.

The primary mechanic featured in this Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate preview is 'Adventure'. First seen throughout Throne of Eldraine in 2019, this is an alternate ability that exiles your card until you can get it back. Seeing as Baldur's Gate is taken right from modern Dungeons and Dragons books, this focus on questing is nothing if not appropriate.

These new Battle for Baldur's Gate cards can be seen below, and a variety of sets and boosters can be pre-ordered now at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Sapphire Dragon

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

First up is the Sapphire Dragon, a powerful monster from D&D lore that was covered extensively in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons last year. Besides being a rather handsome critter that uses a sonic blast instead of fire-breath, it should come in handy thanks to its ability to let you scry 2 whenever you attack or block. And since it has the 'Flying' tag too, you should be able to hit your foe on the regular.

That's just its 'normal' casting ability, though. If you'd rather opt for something a little sneakier (Sapphire Dragons are all about military tactics, so they'd no doubt approve), you can call upon the Adventure ability and use a Psionic Pulse that counters target noncreature spells.

This marks the latest addition to the Sapphire Dragon's homecoming tour; gem dragons in general had been absent from D&D since the game's third edition, and now they're storming back onto the scene with a chapter in Fizban's Treasury and their very own WizKids miniatures (which you can pick up for a reduced $58.63 at Amazon (opens in new tab), as it so happens).

Moonshae Pixie

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Want to hit hard and fast with big hitters that would otherwise be blocked? Here's how you do it. Next to bat is the Moonshae Pixie, which is also split between a standard and Adventure ability. Cast it normally and you'll get a diminutive but powerful Flying creature that allows you to draw cards equal to the number of opponents who took combat damage this turn (depending on how aggressive you are, this could be quite a lot). Meanwhile, its Adventure setting lets you give three targets Flying until the end of your turn via 'Pixie Dust'.

This Pixie is a native of the Moonshae Isles that lie southwest of Baldur's Gate. It's actually one of the first published locations for the Forgotten Realms (it was featured in a novel shortly before that world's full introduction in 1987), and ended up being part of an extensive retcon that incorporated other settings into the Sword Coast. Seeing as Moonshae is based on Celtic mythology, the troublesome pixie fits in well here.

As a follow-up to MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, this Commanders Legends set uses backstories to help it stand out from the likes of other recent releases such as Streets of New Capenna and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty - these are a type of enchantment that both flesh out . Called Backgrounds, they'll join the returning Dungeon mechanics that are drawn straight from the best tabletop RPGs.

