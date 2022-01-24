Exclusive Boba Fett action figure reveal - check out the new Star Wars Vintage Collection model

Seeing as the bounty hunter is back on our screens with his own show, it won't come as too much of a surprise that a new Boba Fett action figure is on the way - and GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal this Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Morak). It'll be available to pre-order as of 25 January 2022 from 1pm ET..

Depicting the character as he appears in The Book of Boba Fett (including the repainted armor he retrieved during The Mandalorian's second season), this is a smaller Boba Fett action figure that comes in retro Kenner packaging. As with other Star Wars: The Vintage Collection sets, it stands at 3.75 inches tall and has a fully poseable head, arms, and legs to go with four accessories. It'll be available around Fall 2022 and should retail for $26.49.

We'll have more details on where you can pre-order the new Boba Fett action figure soon, but until then, check out some exclusive images of how the bounty hunter will look below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Hasbro)

Based on Temuera Morrison's portrayal of the character following his fall into - and subsequent escape from - the sarlacc pit, this Boba Fett action figure aims to recreate the look of the Star Wars Kenner toys that were made between 1978 and the mid-'80s. That includes era-accurate packaging, making it a collector's item for fans.

It's just the latest action figure based on the galaxy's favorite clone in the last few months; you can currently pre-order Black Series versions of Boba Fett, and these more detailed models are available later this year. A replica of his helmet is also coming in 2022, while a Nerf blaster inspired by his weapon is landing in 2023.

These have all dropped as part of the 'Bring Home the Bounty' campaign, so hopefully more goodies from The Book of Boba Fett will arrive before long. Until then, you can check in with the latest Boba Fett merch via Amazon's official Star Wars page.

Need to catch up on the show that inspired this figure? You can find out how to watch The Book of Boba Fett for as little as possible with our guide. And if you're looking to get a Disney Plus sign-up deal, our roundup of the latest prices will have you covered.