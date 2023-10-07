Exciting underwater Soulslike no longer sends players to Crab Hell

Following on from a new demo, the studio behind Another Crab’s Treasure have fixed a bug that sent players to “Crab Heaven/Crab Hell” depending on your perspective.

Another Crab’s Treasure comes from developer Aggro Crab and is the crustacean Soulslike you might have seen go viral over the last few months. You play as a crab, of course, in an underwater kingdom where pollution has run rampant and the various sea creatures now trade and glorify and battle with our forgotten plastic trash. That means our crab’s shell isn’t actually a shell - depending on your choices, it can be an old flower pot, a used plastic cup, or any other mundane object that a shellfish could fit into.

- You no longer get sent to Crab Heaven/Crab Hell when dying with a corpse in play sometimes- Fixed an issue where localized text wouldn't parse properly- Combined "mouse sensitivity" and "controller sensitivity" into "camera sensitivity". It works for mouse now!October 4, 2023 See more

The demo - which was released on Steam on October 3rd - takes players through the first two environments and three boss battles. Despite the swell setup, one of the most hilarious things to come out of the demo was a pesky bug that sent some players into an underwater purgatory.

“I got hit by a parasol crab and got sent to Crell (Crab Hell),” AbeDeDino wrote on Twitter, “I think I collided into a rock in a weird way? It was right after the second Confire (Crab Bonfire.)”

LOL @AggroCrabGames

Even more hilariously, Another Crab’s Treasure has the wackiest easy mode I’ve seen in years. Essentially, you can fit a handgun onto our main crab instead of another plastic shell. So you can simply shoot all your underwater foes. Not something I’d expect from the shellfish Soulslike.

Another Crab's Treasure is due out next year on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Game Pass day one. In the meantime, you can taste test the crab action on Steam.

