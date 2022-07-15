Ewan McGregor thinks he knows why the Star Wars prequels were panned

Ewan McGregor has shared his theory on why the Star Wars prequels were panned by critics.

In a new interview with GQ UK (opens in new tab), the actor – who recently reprised the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time onscreen since 2005 in the eponymous Jedi's Disney Plus series – suggested that those tasked with reviewing the trilogy simply "didn't get" what they thought they were going to.

"I think the critics just wanted to feel like they were seven or eight again," McGregor explained, reflecting on the negative reception to The Phantom Menace and its two follow-ups. "So I was left with that [reaction] for years and years, and it took [until I started] meeting people, and I realized how important our films have been to them.

"To begin with, all we heard really was the critical side of things," he recalled. "That was the only voice I remember hearing, and they were not liked. I admire George for having tried to do something different with them. He didn't just set out to make another three Star Wars films that felt like the original ones. I respected him for that. I think that's ballsy and interesting."

Set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi catches up to the titular hero as he watches over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Before long, though, Obi-Wan finds himself looking after Leia Organa, as the pair try and evade the clutches of Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader.

It is available to stream on Disney Plus now. While it's unclear whether a second season is on the cards, the show has sparked enthusiasm for a couple of spin-offs, mainly centered on Reva and Darth Vader.