Everything Everywhere All at Once leads Gotham Awards winners

Everything Everywhere All at Once won big at this year's Gotham Awards – the movie took home the Best Feature gong, while one of the movie's stars, Ke Huy Quan, won Outstanding Supporting Performance. It was the only film to win more than one award at the ceremony.

The film's lead, Michelle Yeoh, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance, but that award went to Danielle Deadwyler for her role as Emmett Till's mother in biopic Till. Elsewhere at the awards, Aftersun helmer Charlotte Wells won the Breakthrough Director Award and Tár, starring Cate Blanchett, won Best Screenplay.

The Gotham Awards celebrate independent filmmaking and the ceremony takes place every year in New York City, which is where it gets its name from – New York was nicknamed Gotham by writer Washington Irving in the 19th Century.

Small-screen projects were also honored at the ceremony, with Apple TV Plus series Pachinko winning Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) and the award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series going to Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt.

Released back in March 2022, Everything Everywhere All at Once became the first movie from entertainment company A24 to make $100 million at the global box office. Yeoh stars as Evelyn, a woman drawn from her ordinary life into an adventure through the multiverse after she discovers that she is the only one who can save every world in existence from an ominous threat.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently available to stream on Prime Video. If you've already caught the movie, fill out your watch list with our guide to all the most exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2022 and beyond.