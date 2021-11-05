Who's the voice at the end of Eternals? The director reveals all

Eternals director Chloe Zhao has revealed the identity of the unseen voice who speaks to Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) at the very end of the movie.

Spoilers for Eternals follow.

As Whitman approaches a wrapped sword – which could very well be his uncle’s Ebony Sword given he just told Sersi that he needed to talk about his "family history" – he says aloud, "I’m sorry, I have to try."

Just as he reaches out to grab the weapon, a voice interrupts him: "Are you sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?"

Did you figure out whose voice it was? If not, Chloe Zhao has the answer.

"That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!" Zhao told Fandom.

You heard right. Mahershala Ali’s vampire hunter is now officially part of the MCU. It’s not quite clear why he’s crossed paths with Whitman, though Blade’s standalone undated movie is likely to pick up where this post-credits sequence left off.

The Blade movie, set to be directed by Mogul Mowgli’s Bassam Tariq, was first announced back at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Not much has been revealed up to this point, though the director has hinted that it could play fast and loose with the character's backstory.

"What's exciting about the film that we're making is [there] hasn't been a canon for Blade, as we're reading through the comics and everything," Tariq said in an interview with IndieWire.

Whatever comes next, one thing is certain: the Daywalker has joined the MCU.

Finished Eternals and want to know what could happen next? Here are our complete breakdowns of both the Eternals post-credits scenes and Eternals ending – and what it all means for the MCU going forward.