Escape From Tarkov Factory Key location: Where to get and use the Factory Key

There's a chance you've either stumbled upon the door which requires the Escape From Tarkov Factory Key, or you've found the Factory Key and you're not sure where/how to use it. No matter which category you fall into, this guide is for you as we've got the details on where to get the Escape From Tarkov Factory Key location, along with where to use it.

Escape From Tarkov Factory Key location

(Image credit: BattleState Games)

First up is where to find the Factory Key in Escape From Tarkov. While there's a number of places you can use the Factory Key — and the fact it's called the Factory Key — you actually find it on the map Customs.

There's three potential spawn points for the Factory Key, two of which are much more consistent than the third:

1. Dorms - Guard Office

(Image credit: BattleState Games)

Head to the Dorms area of the map in the middle of the forest and the west-side building will be the three storey dorms. Enter through the front door and immediately open the door on your left. The Factory Key can spawn on the table in front of the broken TV.

2. Smokestack Building - Blue Locker

(Image credit: BattleState Games/Escape From Tarkov Wiki)

In the south-eastern Smokestack Building, you can find a series of four lockers against a wall on the ground floor. The Factory Key can spawn in the open locker on the left-most side.

3. Old Gas Station - Concrete Ring

This location is much less likely to spawn because any item in the loot pool can spawn here, but if you head to Old Gas Station then go behind the building and through the gap in the fence, you'll find a concrete ring. On the far side of it on the ground is where you can find a possible spawn.

You can also obtain the Factory Key on dead Scavs and inside spawned bags, but these are completely random drops.

Where to use the Factory Key in Escape From Tarkov

The Factory Key actually has more than one use and while you can use it on Factory, lets cover the use on Customs first.

Customs - Shipping Yard Shortcut

(Image credit: BattleState Games)

By the Train Bridge, south-west of the New Gas Station and by Warehouse Four, there's a building with locked doors on either side. Along with finding loot in here, the Factory Key can be used to open both doors and create a very useful shortcut that saves you time instead of going all the way round.

Interchange - Fuel Tanker Trucks

You can also use the key on the map Interchange to open the doors to the fuel tanker trucks.

Factory - Locked Room

At the top of the tiered section in the middle Factory with numerous rooms, one of the doors is locked and you can gain access with the Factory Key.

Factory - Gate 0 extraction

In the south-west corner of the map, you need the Factory Key to access the Gate 0 extraction.

Factory - Cellars extraction

Then in the north-east corner, you also need the Factory Key to extract through the cellars.