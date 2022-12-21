Escapade takes the lead against a new villain team in New Mutants Lethal Legion

Escapade, the trans superhero who debuted in June's Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 one-shot special is taking a lead role in an upcoming limited series titled New Mutants Lethal Legion, in which Escapade joins several classic New Mutants as they team up against a new Lethal Legion, which takes its name from the old school villain team that has been led by Ultron and the Grim Reaper among others.

It seems New Mutants Lethal Legion, which is scheduled to run five issues, will take over for the ongoing New Mutants title which apparently comes to its conclusion with December 28's New Mutants #33.

New Mutants Lethal Legion #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The apparent final arc of the ongoing New Mutants title is written by Charlie Jane Anders with art by Enid Balám, who will also create New Mutants Lethal Legion, which ties into the upcoming 'Fall of X' story arc in which mutantkind will face a new status quo which even involves Tony Stark designed Sentinels.

"I've really loved getting to explore the classic New Mutants themes around coming of age, dealing with trauma, and making plenty of mistakes along the way," Anders tells Out.com (opens in new tab) in an interview. "And of course, I'm overjoyed to write more story for Escapade, Morgan, and Hibbert and show how they continue to find their place in a world of mutants and monsters."

Morgan is of course Escapade's best friend, and Hibbert is their flying turtle (just X-Men things). Along with those two and Escapade, the New Mutants team in the story features Wolfsbane, Dani Moonstar, Cerebella, and Karma.

New Mutants Lethal legion #1 goes on sale March 8.

