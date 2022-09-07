Eric Kripke breaks down one of The Boys season 3's biggest viral moments

Showrunner Eric Kripke has provided an insight into one of The Boys season 3's biggest viral moments – the spoof soft drink commercial.

"We shot this in LA with a legit commercial director," Kripke tweeted, sharing a full-length video of the advert originally shared by the Vought International Twitter account. "He asked what I wanted. I sent him the Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad & said 'just do that shot for shot.' My fave part of #TheBoys is making this ridiculous shit at great expense."

He added: "My fave part: the toothless signs like "Take Charge" & "Join the Conversation." My other fave part: the cop breakdancing."

The commercial features A-Train, AKA Reggie Franklin (played by Jessie T. Usher), a member of the Seven who's obsessed with maintaining his position as the fastest speedster in the world.

The clip is advertising a beverage called Turbo Rush (promising "extreme flavor" and "extreme energy"), and sees A-Train join a group of protestors who come face to face with a group of riot police. Much like the 2017 Pepsi commercial starring Kendall Jenner, which received backlash after it was released in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in the US, cracking open a can of the carbonated drink is all it takes to bring peace to the proceedings and for cops and protestors to exist in harmony.

