Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout

We're getting deep into the Epic Game Store's 15 days of free games, and if you're looking for another way to scratch the classic Fallout itch, the latest giveaway is going to be right up your alley.

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG is free to claim from the Epic Games Store promotion page (opens in new tab) from now until Saturday, December 24 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT, at which point it will be replaced with another freebie. Epic's giveaways always have you purchasing games at zero-dollar price tags, so they remain in your library forever just like any game you might buy with real money.

While the launch of Encased largely slipped under the radar back in 2021, it has found a lot of fans. It's basically a modernized take on classic, isometric Fallout which will thrust you into a post-apocalyptic open-world. You'll be able to join up with one of six factions to make your mark in the world, and the choices you make along the way will shape the outcome of the story, just as you'd hope for with an RPG of this ilk.

The Encased giveaway follows up on the giveaway of Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics, so we've got a proper one-two punch of retro RPG goodness. Epic's daily free games continue through December 29, and the store usually keeps a few particularly notable giveaways in reserve during this annual event.

It's going to be a long, long time before we see Fallout 5, with both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 coming first.