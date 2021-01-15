Epic promises to improve Fortnite Crew membership

Fortnite Crew members will enjoy more content and less issues going forward, according to a blog post from Epic Games .

The monthly Fortnite membership costs $11.99 / £9.99, and unlocks the current battle pass while giving subscribers 1,000 V-Bucks and an exclusive skin pack every month. The January 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack gave subscribers a Green Arrow outfit, tactical quiver, and boxing glove arrow, along with the Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5 battle pass and 1,000 V-Bucks.

However, subscribers have recently experienced issues with Fortnite Crew - many Xbox players reported they were unable to unsubscribe from the membership, with others reporting a delay in their Fortnite Crew V-Bucks. And Epic's recent promotion for Fortnite Crew in the middle of last December reminded players that you could sign up in mid-month and get both December and January's skin for the cost of one month's membership, which irritated existing subscribers.

In light of this, Epic is issuing a free Members Only emote to "all past and present Fortnite Crew members." Just log in anytime between now and February 15 to get your hands on it. The company also outlines how Fortnite Crew works, pointing out that "each Crew member receives the current months' crew pack when they sign up, plus a new Crew Pack at the beginning of every calendar month while they're an active member. Because each month membership lasts into the following calendar month, Crew members are entitled to any new Crew Packs that are released before their next billing date".

That's not all Epic is doing to improve the Fortnite Crew subscription. "Our team is working hard to eliminate current issues, prevent future ones, and bring more cool content and features," the blog states. And while Epic hasn't yet announced the February Crew Pack, players should expect "a new face from the world of Fortnite". Considering that sentence ends with a fox emoji, perhaps we're looking at a Drift-related skin?

