Yellowjackets season 3 casts Community and The Bear star in guest role

The cast of Yellowjackets is growing for season 3. Joel McHale has joined the survival thriller series for its next installment in a guest role, although any further details of his character are remaining under wraps for now.

The show announced the casting on its official Twitter account with a clip of McHale in the style of the series' opening credits. He joins an ensemble cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, and Sophie Thatcher.

Set between two timelines, Yellowjackets follows the titular high school soccer team as they fight for survival after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness en route to a tournament in 1996, as well as picking up with the survivors in the present day.

Filming for season 3 kicked off in May and is currently underway after the WGA writers' strike delayed production in 2023. There's a bonus episode on the way between seasons , too, which fans have speculated might involve a previous resident of the cabin where the girls took refuge in season 2.

McHale is best known for playing Jeff Winger in cult favorite sitcom Community (a role he's set to reprise in the upcoming Community movie). He also has a recurring role in The Bear as Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) abusive former boss. Although his Yellowjackets character remains a mystery, it's likely that he'll be joining the present day timeline. In what capacity, however, we'll have to wait and see.

Yellowjackets season 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the series to return, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.