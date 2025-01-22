The Night Agent season 2 star teases the incredible action that they couldn't "get away with" on the first season of the Netflix show, which did lead to some on-set injuries

After becoming Netflix's most watched show in 2023, The Night Agent is back with a clear mission statement for its second season – bigger and better. Every part of the hit thriller show has been ratcheted up several notches, with agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) working in new locations, including Bangkok and New York, to unravel an international conspiracy.

As well as a bigger scope, fans can expect more intense action, with Basso revealing in an interview with GamesRadar+ that this time around they pulled off stunts that they simply couldn't get away with on the first season.

Due to the show's success, becoming one of the streaming service's most popular series of all time, the stunt team were given more time to choreograph the action sequences, meaning they could really experiment and go all in. As Basso explains: "We weren't able to get away with stuff like it on season 1, we didn't have time to put thought into it. Josh, our fight choreographer, worked really hard on it, so it was just great to see everybody and their visions come together to do something impactful. They were a lot of work."

Arguably the two stand-out action scenes in The Night Agent season 2 are a rough basement brawl and a fight in a lab where everyone is wearing a gas mask. For Basso, the latter was a hard one to film: "The actual fighting in a gas mask is rough because you can't really see peripheral punches, your mask fogs up, and it's tough to breathe in it. So you have beats to hit, choreography to memorize, marks to hit, but you just can't see what's going on. It's difficult."

Whilst that fight sequence was indeed the toughest to film, Basso reveals that the basement brawl is his favorite, even though it did lead to some bloody on-set injuries.

Despite that, the star is proud of how the improvisation in that action scene helped make it more realistic: "I'd say my favorite is the basement fight. It feels very grounded and you feel the hits. We took some actual spills that hurt a little bit. When I kick off the cupboard, we weren't supposed to go to the ground. I think I hit my head, cracked it on the wall behind me, but the stuntman and I just sort of stayed in it and I slammed him against the breakaway wall."

The Night Agent season 2 releases via Netflix on January 23. For more to add to your watch list, here's our picks of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.