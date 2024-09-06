Slow Horses season 5 is "everything I hoped for and more" teases star, also revealing that it will have a bigger focus on his fan-favorite character

Although Slow Horses season 4 has only just started, work is already underway on the upcoming fifth season of the beloved yet underseen spy series, which is one of the best TV shows of recent years.

The thriller show was renewed for season 5 back in January, months ahead of the fourth chapter's debut. That's hardly a surprise though given how acclaimed it is by fans and critics alike, widely considered one of the best Apple TV Plus shows. In fact, our Slow Horses season 4 review says that it "is showing no signs of slowing down, delivering yet another charming and compelling season".

Adapted from author Mick Herron's series of novels, we already knew that the upcoming Slow Horses season 5 would adapt the fifth book titled 'London Rules'. We won't reveal plot details here so those who haven't read the novel can go in blind, but what we will say is that it has a larger role for fan-favorite character Roddy Ho, the tech expert amongst the crew of MI5 rejects based at Slough House.

Actor Christopher Chung then has been waiting for this moment, hoping that they will reach a fifth season from the point he signed on to star in the show. And as he reveals in an interview with GamesRadar+, when the scripts arrived for season 5 they were beyond his already high expectations.

Chung explains: "There is a bigger focus on Roddy as there is in the book. There's a lot more of me and I may even throw in a dance move or two [laughs]. Everyone gets a moment in the spotlight which is great but I had read the six or seven books that were out when I was cast and because 'London Rules' has such a heavy focus on Roddy, I was hoping we would get to season 5. So, that was really exciting when it got greenlit, it was amazing news. And the way Will [Smith – writer] has written it, it's just everything that I hoped for and more."

As Chung mentions above, there are more books in the series so the question is – can we expect even more seasons of Slow Horses? The actor certainly hopes so as long as the high quality continues and they end on a high note: "It's the kind of thing where you leave the party whilst the lights are still off – and right now, we are still firmly dancing to the tunes in the dark. You don't want to leave the audience feeling short, you always want them wanting more. This show though, there are so many questions and adventures all the slow horses can go on. I'm happy to continue."

Slow Horses season 4 is now out on Apple TV Plus with new episodes airing weekly. Check our more from our interview with Chung who also discussed how terrifying Hugo Weaving's season 4 villain is.

