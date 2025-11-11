Now You See Me: Now You Don't popcorn bucket comes with an actual magic trick, and I love it so much

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is the latest film to join the themed popcorn bucket craze, and this one just might be the best one yet.

In the brief video, which can be viewed below, a movie theater employee scoops popcorn in what appears to be an ordinary box with a holographic Now You See Me: Now You Don't Wrap. She closes the top of the box, and hands it to the customer, who then opens it from the side... where there is no popcorn to be found. It's a pretty classic close-up magic trick, and we won't tell you how it's done, but it's one of the most famous and more accessible illusions out there. Given that the Four Horsemen in Now You See Me: Now You Don't are master illusionists, it only makes sense that the film's popcorn bucket would allow fans to become magicians of their own.

The ‘NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DONT’ popcorn bucket includes a magic trick to make your popcorn disappear. pic.twitter.com/Qe8yXOGjtCNovember 11, 2025

Now You See Me: Now You Don't, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is the third installment in the magician-heist franchise. The all-star cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman in reprisals of their roles, with newcomers to the franchise including Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike (who plays the franchise's newest villain).

Now You See Me: Now You Don't will levitate into theaters on November 14, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.