Guillermo del Toro is already writing his next collaboration with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac – and it's a "very cruel, very violent" thriller

Guillermo del Toro is already plotting his next opportunity to work with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac – and it's a murderous thriller titled Fury.

"I’m writing a project to do with Oscar," del Toro said during an appearance at Toronto International Film Festival (via Deadline). "I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley – very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course."



Nightmare Alley is del Toro's 2021 psychological thriller, which starred Bradley Cooper as a charismatic swindler who gets a job at a carnival, and is based on the '40s noir novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham.

"I’m very interested in the violence we do to each other, and we do it with our minds, we do it with our souls and we do it physically," the filmmaker continued. "And I think it’s new questions [I’m having]; I’m 60 now, so I’ve gone from asking where I’m going and [being a] father and son to [experiencing] regret. I’m in the regret decade, so expect a lot of regret."

Del Toro's next movie is his upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein. The movie stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and the cast also includes Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Frankenstein is out in theaters on October 17, before arriving on Netflix on November 7.