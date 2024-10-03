The Boys star has seen some scripts for upcoming spin-off Vought Rising and says it's "insanely good"

The Boys universe is only getting bigger with spin-off Vought Rising, and although the series hasn't started filming yet, Stormfront star Aya Cash says she has seen the scripts and they are "insanely good".

"I've read two scripts and they're absolutely insanely good. But that's about all I can tell you," said Cash in an interview with ComicBook . First introduced in The Boys season 2, Cash's Stormfront is a far-right slow aging Supe who was at one point Homelander’s girlfriend and part of The Seven. However, she killed herself in season 3 after being critically injured by Homelander’s biological son Ryan.

But as Vought Rising is set way before the events of The Boys, we will get the chance to see Stormfront in her youth before she became the caped Supe. Not much is known about the prequel series so far other than it will be set in New York City following Clara Vought AKA Stormfront and fellow Supe Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) during the early days of Vought.

The series was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2024 by The Boys creator Eric Kripke, executive producer Paul Grellong, and the stars. "We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys," said Kripke at The Boys panel attended by GamesRadar+. "It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s."

That’s not all though as other spin-offs are in the pipeline including The Boys: Mexico, although that may not hit screens for quite some time , and Gen V season 2 which will hit screens in 2025. As for the main show, after The Boys season 4 ended in utter chaos, things are looking bleak with Billy Butcher and his Boys. You can catch up with all of that in our The Boys season 4 ending explained . But the good news is that The Boys season 5 is on the way and is expected sometime in 2026, although this will be the last season .

Vought Rising does not yet have a release date.