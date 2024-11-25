The Boys season 5 kicks off production with a behind-the-scenes cast photo, but there are a few key characters missing

Just months after The Boys season 4 came to a close, The Boys season 5 has already started filming, as a behind the scenes cast picture reveals.

The picture, shared by Mother’s Milk star Laz Alonso on Instagram , shows the bulk of The Boys cast out at dinner with the caption "And just like that….. we're Back,” seemingly confirming that production has officially started on the final season. The image was taken in Toronto, Canada, where the season is currently filming.

As well as the MM star, the picture includes Antony Starr (Homelander), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karl Urban(Billy Butcher), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Susan Heyward (Sage). Showrunner Eric Kripke and creative executive Andie Green are also pictured. Check out the image below.

However, fans have been quick to point out that there are a few important faces missing including Soldier Boy star Jensen Ackles, Erin Moriarty AKA Starlight, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Kessler), and some newly announced cast members too such as Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. "My only question is where are Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki," asked one fan, while another commented, "I want Jensen too."

As it was announced at SDCC 2024 , we know that Soldier Boy is returning for the final season and will play a pivotal role, as we expect Starlight to, but we can’t help but wonder why certain stars are not present in the picture. In The Boys' season 4 finale , we last saw Starlight fly away when Supes captured her boyfriend Hughie, meanwhile, in the post-credits scene , Soldier Boy was awoken by the president in an underground facility. Their absence could just mean that Soldier Boy and Starlight may take a little longer to appear in season 5, if it is filming in chronological order that is.

The Amazon Prime Video show has yet to release an official synopsis for season 5, but we are expecting one last fiery battle between rivals Homelander and Butcher to end their ever-growing hatred for one another once and for all. The final season is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026.

The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now.