Soldier Boy-centred The Boys prequel adds two stars in mystery roles for the upcoming superhero show
Vought Rising is coming together as the prequel to The Boys adds a pair of franchise newcomers
The cast for an upcoming prequel to The Boys is starting to take shape. Two stars have been added to Vought Rising, a project led by Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront, though their roles remain shrouded in mystery for now.
First, per Deadline, Elizabeth Posey has joined the show. Having previously had small parts in Heels and Euphoria, Posey will be a lead in Vought Rising, but to what extent remains to be seen.
She's joined by Will Hochman, whose casting comes from Variety. Hochman’s a regular in the last five seasons of Blue Bloods, and no details of what kind of role he has in Vought Rising have been disclosed.
So far, Vought Rising remains largely an enigma. The series will take place some time in the '50s, looking at the formation of the Vought Corporation and Soldier Boy's activities immediately post-World War Two, as well as the machinations of Stormfront, who’d go on to permeate the Supes landscape for decades.
Eric Kripke, the mastermind behind The Boys TV show itself and a central figure in the property's expansion, is serving as showrunner for the project. It's another in a number of successful spin-offs which began with The Boys Presents: Diabolical in 2022.
The college-set Gen V arrived in 2023, and now we have The Boys: Mexico and Vought Rising. Gen V season 2 is currently filming to come out this year, but no release windows have been set for anything else.
Meanwhile, in the main show, The Boys season 5 is also in production, tentatively set for 2026. Like everything else Vought touches, it's all a little volatile, but we'll keep you in the loop. Our list of upcoming superhero movies will tell you about all the other capes you could be seeing.
