Marvel fans are hoping that a minor character for Netflix's Defenders Saga is back for Daredevil: Born Again

While several characters from Netflix's OG Defenders saga are set to make a return in Daredevil: Born Again - there's one scene-stealing, fan-favorite minor character that fans are hoping will make it to the MCU.

In the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, people are singing the praises of Turk Barrett (Rob Morgan), the small-time crook turned Wilson Fisk associate. Turk appeared in seven episodes of Netflix's Daredevil, and went on to appear in Jessica Jones, The Punisher, The Defenders, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. He's a master businessman and expert thief - and also pretty dang funny. It's not hard to see why fans would want to see him make a surprise return in Daredevil: Born Again, which more or less serves as a fourth season to the OG show.

"Turk is amazing and has to come back. In general the criminal who isn’t that criminal is just a dynamite trope, never fails," one fan wrote.

"Turk is like a more “mature audience” Hondo Ohnaka from Star Wars. Starts out as a full on bad guy, later turns into oddly lovable even when he still does bad stuff," wrote another.

"I hope he comes back. But I also hope that other projects (movies too) have characters interrogate him as well. It would be like the new Stan Lee cameo," someone said.

Morgan said in October of last year that he would absolutely be open to making his MCU debut as Turk, telling ComicBook, "I’m focused on whatever comes my way. If the call comes and it’s attractive, we’ll entertain it."

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus on March 4. For more, check out our lists of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.