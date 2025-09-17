Is Chance Perdomo in Gen V season 2? How The Boys spin-off pays tribute

Gen V season 2 has arrived, but the second season of The Boys spin-off is missing one central character. In March 2024, Chance Perdomo, who plays Andre Anderson, died in a tragic motorcycle accident at the age of 27. Though other shows have been quick to address a character in passing or move on from them completely, Gen V season 2 pays tribute to Perdomo throughout the season in a way we don't often see.

In Gen V, Andre is the son of famous supe Polarity, and the two share the same powers: magnetism and electromagnetism manipulation. There's just one problem: Andre and Polarity both suffer from neuro-micro tears that occur each time they use their powers, and it's a condition that only gets worse. Marie and co., his very best friends, were unaware of his condition – though several things come to light in Gen V season 2.

Scroll on down to find out how Gen V season 2 honors Chance Perdomo, with a follow-up season that acknowledges his loss but still allows him to be a core member of the cast. Warning: There are spoilers for Gen V season 2 ahead, so make sure you're caught up with the first three episodes before continuing.

Is Chance Perdomo in Gen V season 2?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Though Chance Perdomo is no longer with us, Andre lives on throughout Gen V season 2. The show incorporates his passing, explaining that Andre has also passed, and making him a central, albeit posthumous, character. In episode 1, Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) gets Jordan (Derek Luh) and Emma (Lizzie Broadway) out of the awful Elmira institute, but is confused when Andre isn't in the truck with them (Marie also isn't with them, as she escaped and never looked back). It's then that we find out that Andre is dead, with Jordan telling Cate to, matter-of-factly, read his mind. For a brief moment, we hear shouting, tears, and a voice saying, "We need to go back!" We don't know exactly what happened yet, but we know it's enough to reduce Cate to tears.

After they get back to the dorms, Emma realizes that Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), Andre's father, probably still thinks his son is still alive. Later on, Emma heads to Polarity's house, where we see a photo of Andre smiling. As it turns out, Polarity is well aware of what happened and isn't taking it well: "I always told Andre he was made of steel, but he was flesh and blood, my flesh and blood." He kicks Emma out, explaining to her that she should get as far away from Vought as possible. Emma tells him that Andre would've never given up before leaving in tears.

When Emma and Jordan finally find Marie (Jazz Sinclair), they explain to her that Andre, inspired by Marie's escape, found a way out of Elmira by way of a metal maintenance pipe… but that by the time he organized the escape plan, bringing everyone along with him, someone had covered up the opening with brick. According to Jordan, Andre tried to open a metal door instead, but his powers weren't strong enough, and he suffered the equivalent of a stroke.

In episode 2, Cipher (Hamish Linklater) tells an unaware Marie that Andre suffered from the same condition as Polarity: neuro-micro tears every time he used his powers. Pushing his body to the absolute limit is essentially what caused the stroke. At the end of episode 3, Jordan announces Andre's death in front of the entire campus – to a crowd that ultimately doesn't believe them – during a speech that they're forced to make after being ranked no. 1 at Godolkin University.

As we move through season 2, there's sure to be more Andre – and we'd be remiss not to think they'll be more of him in the Gen V season 2 finale. We'll update you as the season goes on.

Gen V season 2 is streaming now, with the first three episodes in tow. All other episodes are set to drop weekly. For more, check out our Gen V season 2 review, or make sure you never miss an episode with our Gen V season 2 release schedule.