After that shocking Peacemaker season 2 finale, DC fans are sharing their best theories on how Chris can survive Salvation

The final episode of Peacemaker season 2 left John Cena's hero in a difficult situation, and now fans are sharing their best theories on how he will survive – and how that might set up not only the show's future, but also the DCU's.

Spoilers for the Peacemaker season 2 ending follow.

The season finale sees Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo) finally taking revenge against Peacemaker following the death of his son, Rick Flag Jr, in The Suicide Squad. Earlier in the episode, Rick finally finds a dimension with an Earth-like atmosphere and a planet, nicknamed Salvation, which he will use to remove all metahumans from Earth.

In the final moments, ARGUS kidnaps Chris and uses him as a guinea pig for Salvation. Stuck on this strange new planet, Chris hears monstrous screaming. So, how is he going to survive?

That's the question that DC fans have been trying to answer on Reddit this week. "He's stuck on an entire planet with no suit, no helmet, no powers and surrounded with demon animals… I'm really interested to see what happens on forward from this but I'd like to hear you guys' opinions," wrote a user, prompting hundreds of responses.

Since this is set to be a planet filled with huge monsters, a lot of fans are convinced that Peacemaker "most certainly will befriend some sort of animal/creature" to help him survive. After all, his relationship with his pet eagle Eagly proves he is good with animals. "The prime eagle from that planet will save him, but it is Pterodactyl sized," suggested one Redditor.

"He is gonna be Warlord. Its basically a John Carter of Mars type story with swords and sorcery. I bet that's what they lean into," suggested another one, while others think the hero will have some much-needed help. "I think there will be a insider on Flagg's team that thinks what he is doing is wrong and they will sneak Chris some equipment and supplies," offered a user.

Now, a few Peacemaker fans have plenty of faith in Chris, and believe he will be just fine, even if surrounded by giant monsters. "It's highly likely Auggie had abandoned Chris in the wilderness several times during his childhood and adolescence. Chris knows how to survive," said one, while another replied: "Absolutely this. When we see him again he will have shelter, clothes and some huge monster ribs cooking over a fire."

