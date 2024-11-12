Joker: Folie a Deux actor says the musical-superhero movie is the "worst film ever made"

Joker: Folie a Deux actor Tim Dillon has some pretty harsh words for the poorly received musical-superhero sequel.

"We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, 'What the f--- is this?' And they’d go, 'This is going to bomb, man.' I go, 'This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen," Dillon said on the Joe Rogan Experience (via People), calling it "the worst film ever made."

The sequel to Todd Philips' critically acclaimed and universally lauded Joker sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, who, while imprisoned in Arkham Asylum, meets the love of his life, Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga) and, uh, finds the music within. The cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, and Harry Lawtey.

Dillon has a small role as an Arkham Asylum security guard. The jukebox musical currently sits at a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes for both Critic and Audience scores and grossed just $264.7 million worldwide against its $200 million budget. CinemaScore also gave the film a below-average grade of D on a scale from A+ to F, the lowest grade ever given to a comic book movie.

