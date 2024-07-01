Hellboy goes full horror with first look at new R-rated film with a new actor stepping in for Ron Perlman and David Harbour

The first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, starring Jack Kesy as the titular half-demon, has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, necks snap, tentacles strangle, and it all takes place in some pretty spooky Blair Witch-looking woods. It looks and feels a lot more like a horror movie than your typical superhero movie – which definitely has us intrigued.

Per the official synopsis: The film takes place In the 1950s and finds Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in rural Appalachia. The pair "discovers a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past: The Crooked Man." Brian Taylor directs from a screenplay he penned with Christopher Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

The cast includes Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale as both Hellboy's adoptive father and the Crooked Man.

The first trailer for ‘HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN’ has been releasedIn theaters later this year. pic.twitter.com/73lW4LiFixJuly 1, 2024

Kesy is perhaps best known for playing Black Tom Cassidy in Deadpool 2 and Gabriel Bolivar in the FX horror drama The Strain. He recently starred alongside Michael Fassbender in The Killer and is currently filming Tim Story's The Pickup, which stars Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.

The film is a reboot of a reboot, with Kesy taking over David Harbour, who starred in the 2019 Hellboy directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent), and Ron Perlman, who played the half-demon in Guillermo Del Toro's Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.