Directors of hit Netflix thriller Don't Move have talked with Spider-Man's Sam Raimi about doing a live-action Miles Morales movie

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, the directors of hit Netflix thriller Don't Move, have revealed they've spoken to Spider-Man director Sam Raimi about a live-action Miles Morales movie.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers were asked what they'd like to do next. They coyly dropped that they're currently working on another collaboration with Raimi, who produced Don't Move, which'll be an "exciting" and "fun way into a familiar subgenre". As for that project, they didn't say much else, but they did tease two more titles they'd be keen to take a stab at...

"If we're talking Sam-related, it's Darkman. We talked about Darkman [with him]. We've got a love and an affinity for Darkman," said Schindler, referencing Raimi's 1990 flick, as Netto added: "Darkman was my favorite film for a good portion of my life. It was the movie, so Darkman would be really interesting. At some point, they're going to take a crack at Miles Morales in live-action...

"[It] would be incredible. My wife is from Puerto Rico, so my son is biracial. He’s Black and Puerto Rican just like Miles. The look on his face when he first saw Miles Morales matched the look on my face when I first saw Miles Morales, and it was just exciting to see," Netto continued. "So, to bring Miles to life on the big screen one day would be incredible. They’re probably not going to do it tomorrow, so we have a little bit of time to work on that."

Outside of Marvel Comics, Morales has been seen on screen in animated form in Sony's Spider-Verse series and in the PlayStation games Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. He's yet to make his big screen debut, but it's only a matter of time...

Just recently, The Penguin star Rhenzy Feliz said he'd love to portray the character if ever the opportunity arose – with one big caveat, anyway. "I would love to get to play something like that I think it's an incredible character... It would be an incredibly exciting thing to get to do," he told YouTuber Kristian Harloff. "I don't know if by the time that comes around and they finally do it [I would] have aged out. Whatever the story is, if they want [Miles] to be some 15-year-old kid it's going to be tough. If they're cool with [Miles] being some college-aged kid, then that would be fantastic."

Currently rated 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, Don't Move, which is streaming now, stars American Horror Story's Finn Wittrock and Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille. It follows a grieving, young woman as she's forced to fight for her life against a malevolent stranger – a task made all the more difficult by the slow-moving paralytic agent he's injected her with. Will she be able to escape the killer's clutches before her body shuts down completely?

