DC fans have ideas about how they want Batman introduced in the DCU, and James Gunn should take some notes

A new Batman is coming to the DCU soon, and fans are already getting excited thinking about how the iconic superhero is going to be (re)introduced on screen.

With DC boss James Gunn saying the upcoming Batman film The Brave and the Bold is "not the furthest along thing" in the franchise right now, Reddit user MarvelComics22 argued in a recent post that this is a great opportunity to "build up the idea of Batman" in other projects before the new movie comes out.

"Before we actually see Batman, they should build up to him," the user explained. "Have someone mention Bruce Wayne, Peacemaker's perfect for that because he occasionally says the most factually incorrect thing ever, and backs it up by saying 'Why would Facebook lie.' They should build up the ideas of Bruce Wayne and Batman."

The fan thinks that the upcoming Clayface movie could be the perfect place to tease the Caped Crusader, for example showing "the Bat Signal in the sky in the background of a shot."

In the comments, other DC fans agree that this strategy would work very well, but as long as it's not getting in the way of other stories and eventually becoming a burden for the saga. "The more you do, the more the writer has to be shackled to," argued one user.

Another person warned about the dangers of raising expectations that are not going to be met, saying: "I feel like that almost always backfires because when you eventually do get to the thing being hinted at it's never as cool as your expectations for it were."

The truth is that the idea of Batman doesn't need much building up – it's already huge, and the expectations, particularly after the success of Superman, are pretty high right now. That's probably why Gunn recently said Batman won't start production until it has a good script.

For now, viewers can look forward to Robert Pattinson's return as Bruce Wayne in The Batman 2, which is set to start filming next year. The sequel is hitting cinemas on October 1, 2027.

Next up for DC is Peacemaker season 2, which arrives this August 21. Following it on the big screen is Supergirl, which hits theaters in 2026. In the meantime, check out all the other upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store.