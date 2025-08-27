DC fans are debating which actor has the best live-action Batman suit, and it’s not Christian Bale

With many different actors taking on the role of the masked vigilante on screen throughout the years, there are plenty of different Bat looks to choose from. But that hasn’t stopped DC fans from debating what is the best live-action Batman suit.

The conversation started when one fan took to Twitter and posted an image of Robert Pattinson’s Batman suit from The Batman alongside Ben Affleck’s get-up from Zack Snyder’s DCEU, with the caption, "These are the two best live-action Batman suits and it's not even a debate." Check out the post below.

these are the two best live action Batman suits and it's not even a debate pic.twitter.com/mP3Z7te7HWAugust 24, 2025

Surprisingly though, it seems many fans agree with the post when it comes to Affleck’s slick, textured suit, with one adding, "they’re both based on the real life comics... well Ben Affleck's More so than Pattinson." Another fan said, "I love Affleck's Batsuit, no bulky bulletproof armor, a large flowing cape, the logo, this Batman could have been something amazing."

Despite Affleck’s suit being a clear winner, many fans showed a lot of love for Pattinson's newer version. "I’ve grown to really like Pattinson's Batsuit for its overall practicality and how perfectly it fits the film," added one user. However, many fans have issues with his trousers, with one stating that they look a little too much like hockey pads (and we know that Christian Bale’s Bat would never wear such a thing).

Speaking of Bale, many DC fans rallied behind the Bat’s ever-changing look throughout Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. "I really like the suit from Batman Begins," said one fan. Michael Keaton’s '90s era Batman was mentioned, too. However, others quickly shut that suggestion down after pointing out how Keaton was unable to properly turn his head due to how stiff the suit was.

The next Bat movie, The Batman 2, has not started filming yet, so we don't know how much change Pattinson’s suit will undergo for the sequel, if any at all. DC Studios is keeping tight-lipped on the upcoming movie, but we do know that cameras are set to start rolling in spring 2026, ready for the movie’s release date on October 1, 2027.

