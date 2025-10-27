Avengers: Doomsday may feature the return of Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts, according to the Iron Man star: "I might be in another Marvel movie"

We might not have seen the last of Pepper Potts in the MCU yet. Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow just teased that her character might be coming back one more time for an upcoming MCU project, which would likely be Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers Secret Wars. After all, the upcoming Avengers movies are already boasting a star-studded cast, what's one more?

During a public appearance at a Family Weekend at Brown University, the actor talked about her career, which included a brief mention of her Marvel future following a question from the audience.

"I might be in another Marvel movie,” Paltrow revealed, prompting some surprised gasps and enthusiastic cheering. Was this just some hopeful thinking on the actor's part, a reflection on negotiations happening behind closed doors at the minute, or did she really just spoil a surprise appearance in an upcoming Marvel movie? Granted, she might not be the best at keeping secrets.

If we believe her words, we could expect Pepper Potts to be featured in one of the new Avengers movies, or perhaps even earlier, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland. Paltrow would be reprising the character for the first time in six years, having starred in seven Marvel films: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview earlier this year, the actor couldn't believe how many Marvel movies she's appeared in. “That can't be right," Paltrow said. "I can't have been in seven. Is that true?"

If she has joined Doomsday/Secret Wars, she might share some screen time with the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and even the first generation of X-Men, from Ian McKellen to Patrick Stewart.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.