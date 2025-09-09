After petitioning to play Batman, Reacher star Alan Ritchson says he has "a feeling" that he'll be "exploring new horizons" in the DCU soon

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has let it be known that he wants to play a part in James Gunn's DCU, and although he may not get to take on Batman like he'd hoped, the star has teased that he may be taking on a "new" role.

"I would definitely want to explore some new horizons, and I think I have a feeling we may. We'll see," said Ritchson in an interview with movie influencer Liam Saul from LiamLovesMovies, via Instagram.

For a long time, the star put himself forward to play Gunn's new Batman, saying he "would absolutely love" to be the DCU's Bat, and that he wants to play Batman so bad, "you wouldn't even have to pay me." However, when Gunn was asked whether he had considered Ritchson for the vigilante in upcoming DCU Chapter One movie The Brave and the Bold, the DC boss told Collider, "I haven't thought of casting yet… I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy... let's just wait to see what happens."

However, in August 2025, Ritchson seemed to admit defeat, telling Variety: "Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don't think that Batman is in my future." But the star teased, "I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true." What could that role be? That's exactly what fans are wondering.

As well as Saul suggesting that Ritchson should play Wildcat, fans have placed their bids on which hero, or villain, the Reacher actor should suit up as. "I would love to see Alan as Orion, the son of Darkseid," commented one fan, and another added, "This guy is huge, he should definitely play Bane, not Batman, for crying out loud."

If Ritchson were to star in Gunn's DCU, it wouldn't be his first time playing a DC character. The star notably played Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in '00s series Smallville. When asked if he would be open to returning as Aquaman, Ritchson said, "No, I would never take that from Momoa, I have too much respect." When it was mentioned that Momoa is playing Lobo now in the DCU, Ritchson replied, "That's true."

For more, check out our guide to the DCU timeline, and all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.