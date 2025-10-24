2 years after it officially ended, DC fans are appreciating the DCEU's best moments: "When the DCEU got things right man was it beautiful"

News
By published

From Superman's first flight to Batman's action-packed warehouse scene

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As James Gunn's DCU starts taking shape following the recent releases of Superman and Peacemaker season 2, DC fans are getting nostalgic thinking about the former DCEU, which officially ended two years ago.

In a recent online conversation, hundreds of them remembered the franchise's best scenes, from Superman's first flight to Batman's action-packed warehouse scene, noting that "it wasn't all as bad" as some claim now.

"Snyder had a good eye for visuals. That and Zimmer's scores were bits that I liked," wrote a user. "That shot of the sand and pebbles vibrating around Superman’s hand before he takes off had me dying to see Man of Steel," offered another.

"I don't get the WW [Wonder Woman] slander lately," one Redditor complained, "For me it’s the perfect middle ground of Snyder’s visual style and action set pieces and heartfelt character centric scriptwriting. If more of the DCEU was like WW, we wouldn't be where we are."

See more Movies News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.