The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Superman

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

One of the year's biggest movies has soared onto streaming sooner than expected. David Corenswet is pitch-perfect as the new Man of Steel, already established as a life-saving presence on Earth. Set against him is a scheming and equally well-cast Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), who plans to turn the world against Superman once and for all.

You don't need to be a comics fan or have any prior knowledge of DC lore to enjoy this refreshingly easy-going adventure. Superman is fresh, funny, and genuinely exciting; its darker edges are softened by Corenswet's charm. It's a film that remembers that Kal-El's real superpower isn't his strength or ability to fly, but his boundless warmth and compassion.

Slow Horses season 5

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

TV's best spy show returns for another season. This time around Christopher Chung's Roddy Ho comes under the spotlight in a season that loosely adapts novelist Mick Herron's London Rules. The Slough House team's smug tech guru has a new girlfriend and it's not long before the team start to suspect that he has been compromised. But that's just the start of another chaotic misadventure for MI5's least wanted, one that soon takes in a terror attack on the city and an assault on a zoo-full of penguins.

Yes, penguins, as Slow Horses continues to mix the gritty with the absurd. Gary Oldman's slobby spymaster Jackson Lamb is as unhygienic, foul-mouthed, and brilliantly watchable as ever and the jokes come thicker and faster than before. The best season yet? Perhaps not, but we're never not going to be happy returning to Slough House.

Marvel Zombies

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The latest MCU-related release is this gruesome four-episode animated series. Spinning off from the What If...? episode 'What If... Zombies?!,' it follows a squad of familiar (and unfamiliar!) Marvel heroes as they try to survive in a world ruled over by the living dead. Most of the characters are voiced by their big screen actors, which lends a real sense of authenticity, with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) as our core guide. She's supported by the likes of Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Blade Knight (Todd Williams) – a deadly mash-up of vampire hunter Blade and Moon Knight!

Taking place in a parallel universe and granted a TV-MA rating, this upcoming Marvel show is darker and bloodier than most Marvel fare. And because it's set in an alternate reality, there's no guarantee that any of our heroes will make it out of this one alive!

28 Years Later

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland return to the post-apocalyptic Britain they created in 2002's classic 28 Days Later with this bold sequel. It is, as the title suggests, almost three decades since the Rage virus devastated the country. A group of survivors has established a successful colony on a remote island. When young Spike (Alfie Williams) is taken to the mainland by his father (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) as part of a coming-of-age ritual, the pair make some unexpected discoveries.

28 Years Later is far from the straightforward zombie-killing escapade that some expected. Instead, it's a melancholy musing on death, isolationism and a country that has turned in on itself. It also has perhaps the most bonkers final scene in a film you will see this year, one that perfectly tees up the next instalment, January 2026's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

House of Guinness

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

This historical drama, from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, sounds like Succession with booze! House of Guinness takes place in the wake of the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness – patriarch of the legendary brewery – in 1868. His passing leaves a hole that must be filled by his four children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O'Shea).

Set against a turbulent political backdrop, this is typically stylish Knight fare, full of sex, violence, and intrigue as the siblings find their lives upturned by their father's death and the expectations placed on them. Proving once again that truth is often stranger than fiction, this explosive drama reveals the secret history of perhaps the world's most famous beer.

The Savant

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

This gripping miniseries is loosely based on a Cosmopolitan article published in 2019, 'Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?' by Andrea Stanley. That feature revealed that somewhere in the United States "a top secret investigator known as the Savant is infiltrating online hate groups to take down the most violent men in the country." In the show, Jessica Chastain plays Jodi, a fictionalized version of the titular Savant who lives a double life. To the world at large she seems like an average suburban mom, but behind closed doors her job is to track extremists and prevent deadly attacks.

At a time when political extremism is ever-present in the news, The Savant feels both timely and alarming. Chastain is as terrific as you'd expect, investing Jodi with both steel and compassion as she struggles to protect the country – and her family.

