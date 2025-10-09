Hulu launches on Disney Plus in the UK, saying goodbye to four years of Star

UK viewers who have logged into Disney Plus over the last 24 hours may have noticed something a little bit different about the streamer. Yes, the Star tab is no more, replaced with Hulu. This changeover is the result of Disney's ongoing plans to integrate its various sub-brands into Disney Plus.

Star launched in 2021 and provided a home in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, for what Disney called at the time "general entertainment." In practice that meant a lot of content with more mature themes. When Disney bought Fox in 2019, Star became the home for shows like The X-Files and Family Guy, and for horror movie franchises like Alien and Predator.

Hulu, meanwhile, launched way back in 2007, with Disney acquiring a majority stake in the streamer in 2019, and taking full ownership in 2023. In August this year, a joint statement by Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston stated that Disney would be "fully integrating" Hulu into Disney Plus throughout 2025 and 2026, to "create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content in a single app."

Functionally, there's not presently a huge difference in terms of the content available through Hulu and Star – though some shows and movies may only be licensed in one territory or another. If you're looking for some inspiration on what to watch on the streamer, however, you should check out our guides to the best Hulu shows and the best Hulu movies.

Hulu and Disney Plus remain separate in United States for the time being, with the two merging sometime in 2026. Until then, US-based viewers can access Hulu by paying for one of a range of bundles that allow access the service.

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services. For more, check out our lists of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies.