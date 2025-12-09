How to get the Disney Plus upgrade with HBO Max and Hulu

If you're hoping to get a Disney Plus upgrade with HBO Max and Hulu, I have good news; it's really easy. To point you in the right direction, I've rounded up everything you need to know here. That includes up-to-date pricing, what to do if you already have a membership, and how it all works.

Seeing as it's one of the strongest Disney Plus bundles out there, the Disney Plus upgrade with HBO Max and Hulu is certainly worth taking advantage of. In essence, it gets you one of the above for free (or near enough). A bundle with ads costs $19.99 per month rather than the $35ish it'd be buying them all separately, for example.

Of course, the process for upgrading will vary depending on the service you have already (if any). To get going, simply scroll down the page to check out how you can tweak your membership to gain access to this triple-threat bundle. As for alternatives, don't miss the latest Disney Plus sign-up offers.

What if I already have Disney Plus?

If you've already got a Disney Plus membership, it's all very straightforward - the only variable is the kind of subscription you have. Here's how it works: