Despite being owned by Amazon, every James Bond movie will be streaming on Netflix from January 15
26 movies – including Never Say Never Again – are headed to the streamer
Amazon MGM Studios may have taken control of the James Bond franchise, but 2026 will see 007 venturing onto Netflix, rather than the shopping giant's own Prime Video. From January 15, all 26 Bond movies will be available to watch on the streamer.
"When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon's plan was to continue licensing MGM's iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world," Chris Ottinger, head of worldwide distribution at Amazon MGM Studios told Deadline. "Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy."
This is not the first time that the Bond movies have found themselves on a different streamer. Late last year we reported that the franchise had been made available to watch on the free platform, Pluto.
The Netflix deal goes one mission better than that, as it also includes 1983's Never Say Never Again – a film that marked original Bond movie star Sean Connery's final appearance in the role, but which is largely ignored from the official canon because it was not made by Eon Productions.
The next James Bond movie, which will be helmed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, is still some way off with very little currently known about the project. Making all of the movies available on Netflix, one of the most popular and best streaming services, feels like a canny move to keep interest in the super spy high until Amazon is ready to disclose more details about 007's next mission.
Will Salmon is the Streaming Editor for GamesRadar+. He has been writing about film, TV, comics, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he launched the scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for well over a decade. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places too.
