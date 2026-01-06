Despite being owned by Amazon, every James Bond movie will be streaming on Netflix from January 15

26 movies – including Never Say Never Again – are headed to the streamer

Amazon MGM Studios may have taken control of the James Bond franchise, but 2026 will see 007 venturing onto Netflix, rather than the shopping giant's own Prime Video. From January 15, all 26 Bond movies will be available to watch on the streamer.

"When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon's plan was to continue licensing MGM's iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world," Chris Ottinger, head of worldwide distribution at Amazon MGM Studios told Deadline. "Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy."

The Netflix deal goes one mission better than that, as it also includes 1983's Never Say Never Again – a film that marked original Bond movie star Sean Connery's final appearance in the role, but which is largely ignored from the official canon because it was not made by Eon Productions.

