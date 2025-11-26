007 fans will have a licence to stream this December as every James Bond movie becomes free to watch in the US and UK

We're still a few years off 007's return in Denis Villeneuve's new movie, but fans will not be short of viewing material this holiday season. Pluto TV, the free-to-watch streaming service owned by Paramount Global, is making all 25 of the official James Bond movies available to watch for a limited time from December 1.

The exhaustive list of movies below covers all the mainstream Bond movies and will be available to watch on a dedicated James Bond Pluto TV channel in the US and the UK. They will also be available to stream on demand.

You can see the full list in chronological order below. The films marked with asterisks are coming to Pluto TV for the very first time.

Dr. No (1962)*

From Russia with Love (1963)*

Goldfinger (1964)*

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)*

No Time to Die (2021)

Notably, the list does not include 1983's Never Say Never Again, which starred Sean Connery for the final time in the lead role, but is not considered an official part of the mainline Bond movies, as it was not made by Eon Productions.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the next actor to take on the coveted role is heating up. You can check out our guide to some of the actors who might be the next James Bond here, as well as our list of the best Bond movies, and our guide on how to watch the James Bond movies in order.