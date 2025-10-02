6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (October 3-5)

This weekend's list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming includes the return of a critically-acclaimed anthology series, one of the best horror movies of 2025, and a lot more you need to have on your radar right now. Fall has officially arrived, but before you start your Gilmore Girls rewatch, make sure you check out our recommendations for this weekend.

Below, we've put together a list of six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are some of the best streaming services out there. This time around, our guide features must-watch movies like Bring Her Back, as well as Glenn Powell's comedy series Chad Powers.

As we wait for new upcoming movies and the best shows to arrive on our screens in the coming weeks and months, here we're taking a look at the newest releases. Will any of them be as excellent as some of the highlights of this year like Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters? Let's see.

New TV shows

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology is back on Netflix following the award-winning The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and last year's The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The third season focuses on real life serial killer Ed Gein, whose heinous acts went on to inspire horror movies like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Starring Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story focuses on Gein's crimes in his isolated farm in 1950s rural Wisconsin, which included murdering several women as well as exhuming corpses to make clothing and keepsakes from skin and other body parts. "Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein's perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades," reads the official synopsis.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is available to stream on Netflix from October 3. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Chad Powers (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell does his own Mrs. Doubtfire with football in Chad Powers, a new Hulu series which premiered this week. Before sprinting through highly explosive chaos in Edgar Wright's take on Running Man, Powell is gracing our screens with this comedy series, co-created by former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning.

The show follows a sports-star-in-the-making, Russ Holliday, who sees his promising career end abruptly when he fumbles a touchdown that costs his team the college championship game. Eight years later, he creates a different persona with some face prosthetics and tries again to find his place in the football landscape. Chad Powers also stars Steve Zahn, Perry Mattfeld, Toby Huss, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Wynn Everett.

Chad Powers is available to stream on Hulu from September 30. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

New movies

The Lost Bus (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Following a limited release in cinemas, Matthew McConaughey's new movie The Lost Bus is available to watch on Apple TV Plus this weekend, and it's a harrowing watch. Director Paul Greengrass (best known for the Bourne saga) and Mare of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby take us to the very heart of Paradise's 2018 fires.

Based on a true story, the film follows school-bus driver Kevin McKay (McConaughey) as he is sent to collect a group of kids and their teacher Mary Ludwig (Barbie's America Ferrera) when the fires start to get out of control. With a sick mother and teenage son waiting for him at home, Kevin makes the hard decision to come to the kids' rescue, which turns into a dangerous journey into a ranging inferno.

The Lost Bus on Apple TV Plus on October 3. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Bring Her Back (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

One of the best horror movies of 2025, Bring Her Back, is now available to stream, and there's no better choice if you're looking for an eerie watch this weekend. After the critically-acclaimed and utterly terrifying Talk to Me, the Philippou brothers return with this excellent horror movie, which features an extraordinary performance by Sally Hawkins.

The story follows two siblings, Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong), who are sent to live with an eccentric foster mother, Laura (Hawkins), in an isolated country house. When strange things start happening, particularly regarding another foster kid named Oliver, Andy uncovers a horrifying truth.

Bring Her Back is available to stream on HBO Max from October 3. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Play Dirty (Prime Video)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

If you're looking for an easy watch this weekend, Mark Wahlberg's new action thriller Play Dirty might do the trick. Released on Prime Video, the movie is directed by Shane Black, who is best known for Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys, and The Predator, and features a stacked cast seemingly having the best time on screen.

The story follows "an expert thief" who "rolls out the biggest heist of his life", according to the official synopsis. Alongside a "skilled crew", Wahlberg's Parker stumbles "onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper". Undone star Rosa Salazar, The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Keegan-Michael Key, Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji, and Monk's Tony Shalhoub round up the cast.

Play Dirty is available on Amazon Prime from October 1. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

The Balloonist (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If serial killer thrillers, terrifying horror movies and comedy series are just not what you're looking for this weekend, maybe you need to try a different approach and give The Balloonist a shot. This Disney Plus' original Dutch film, directed by Tim Oliehoek and starring Sallie Harmsen, blends drama and comedy to deliver a heartwarming watch.

"Out of the blue, Gaby’s life is turned upside down when an arrogant hot-air balloon pilot crash-lands on top of her coop full of heritage chickens," reads the official synopsis. "The collision exposes a festering family conflict and forces Gaby to confront the haughty balloonist as well as her own problematic past. Will she be able to make amends and give herself and her seven-year-old son a better future?"

The Balloonist is available to watch on Disney Plus from October 3. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

