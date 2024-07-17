Interview with the Vampire is just the start – a dozen more AMC series are also coming to Netflix next month, including multiple Walking Dead spin-offs

Netflix is adding 13 AMC series to its US platform next month, including the first season of Interview with the Vampire and two The Walking Dead spin-offs.

The streamer announced that US subscribers will be able to watch the series from August 19, which range from dark comedy (Kevin Can F*** Himself, starring Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy as an unhappily married woman) to horror (The Walking Dead spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon) to supernatural dramas like A Discovery of Witches and Interview with the Vampire.

The Haunting of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan recently called the latter "one of the very best shows on TV," so Interview with the Vampire comes highly recommended. Based on Ann Rice's novels (which were previously adapted into a movie in 1994, starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt), the show follows the life of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his relationship with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

Here's the full list of all the AMC shows arriving on US Netflix:

A Discovery of Witches

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season 1

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Dark Winds

Fear the Walking Dead

Gangs of London

Into the Badlands

Kevin can F*** Himself

Monsieur Spade

Preacher

That Dirty Black Bag

The Terror season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

While we wait for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Interview with the Vampire season 1, and more to arrive on the streamer on August 19, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows to add to your watch list today.