The Acolyte star hopes the scrapped Star Wars show one day "finds new life" like the prequels

The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto hopes that the canceled Star Wars show some day has another chance, just like the prequels got a second life from all the fandom love.

During a Fan Expo Chicago panel hosted by Screen Rant journalist Joe Deckelmeier, Deckelmeier pointed out that the prequels are far more beloved now than they were at release, and suggested that The Acolyte could've fulfilled its potential if given more time – then asked if we'd seen the last of Jacinto's Sith character The Stranger.

"I mean, I hope not. I truly hope not. I would love nothing more [than] to run it back," Jacinto said. "You make a really great point. I feel like with the prequels, I mean, I grew up on the prequels as well, and you know, as a kid, you watch that, and you're just in awe of it. And then we grow up, and then now we have money… and we have more confidence as well, and we're able to voice our opinion.

"So I do hope that, you know, it finds new life, or it continues to find the love… you know, being out here has been so much love, and I just hope it continues, and we'll see. Never say never," he added.

The Acolyte was canceled shortly after it wrapped up on Disney Plus, despite ending on a massive cliffhanger. The reasoning behind the cancelation was put down to poor viewership, though it was the second most-watched TV show of the year on Disney Plus.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will hit theaters in May 2026. It will be the first big-screen adventure for the beloved duo. Ahsoka season 2 is also expected next year, though it doesn't have a release date just yet.

