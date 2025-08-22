Star Wars: Visions season 3 returns for more anime this October with 9 new stories, including "something nobody's ever seen before" in the Star Wars franchise

Popular animated anthology show Star Wars: Visions is returning to Disney Plus for season three, and it will premiere sooner than you might expect, at the tail end of October. The news was revealed on a poster showing off numerous characters who will inhabit the nine stories that will make up Star Wars: Visions season 3, including Jedi Masters, Sith Lords, smugglers, scoundrels, droids, and more.

Most of the stories haven't been revealed yet, but at the Star Wars: Visions panel at Anime NYC (via StarWars.com), one of the short films, titled 'Black,' was previewed. 'Black' is described as a "psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death in the haunted psyche of an Imperial stormtrooper on the cusp of defeat."

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The short film's writer and director, Shinya Ohira, also appeared in a pre-recorded message during the panel, explaining more about the intricate creation of 'Black,' which combines detailed visuals with music in what the director says is a particularly unique way.

"We wanted to offer a film that was mainly based on Sakura Fujiawara’s singing voice set against these visuals of intense battles. That was our vision as we made the film," Ohira-san states in the video. "As for the interpretation of the story, the viewers, the people watching it, we kind of wanted to leave it up to them…so that's how we made it."

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"We really got down into some fine details for this film. There’s the Death Star…. The setting is really super detailed, and the stormtroopers, drawing out the action in the battle scenes, it was really quite an arduous task for the animators," he continues. "So that was painful, but it was worth it, and the end result really speaks for itself…. It's really kind of something nobody's ever seen before."

Ohira's anime and film bona fides couldn't be stronger, as the filmmaker worked as an artist on such groundbreaking anime films as Akira and Spirited Away, and even worked on the animated sequences in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Visions season 3 premiers on Disney Plus on October 29. While we wait, check out our rundown of all the upcoming new Star Wars movies and shows that are in the works.