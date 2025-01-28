Star Wars fans are debating the saga's darkest moment, and it's reminding us how messed up the galaxy actually is

Star Wars fans are debating which scene is the darkest of the saga, and it's a disturbing reminder about just how messed up things can get in the galaxy far, far away.

Taking to Reddit, one fan posed the question with a picture of the body of the Jedi Tera Sinube encased in amber, as seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"Bix being tortured with the dying sounds of the children of a genocided species," reads the top comment at the time of writing, referring to a moment in Andor where Bix was subjected to the horrific sound by the Imperials.

They're not the only person to find this moment haunting, either: "'And we’ve isolated a group of what we believe to be children…' said by a seemingly pleasant man with a small smile on his face."

Another Andor moment also got a mention: "The whole process of Andor being unsure how to react when the troopers are chasing that guy, trying to not be suspicious but get out of harm's way, being arrested, the court, etc. It genuinely made my stomach turn. It was some of the best directed, and most realistic representation of corrupt justice systems I've ever seen. In a Star Wars show of all places."

Unsurprisingly, Darth Vader also comes up. "Vader snaping a 9 yr old's neck with force in Kenobi," says one person, referring to a scene in Obi-Wan Kenobi that saw Vader go on a rampage through a village. "Anakin killing the younglings," says someone else, meaning the scene in Revenge of the Sith.

"Everyone just glossing over Alderaan then? Pretty sure more people died in that one event than in order 66 or Anakin killing the younglings," says another fan of Alderaan being destroyed by the first Death Star.

It's clear that, as much as Star Wars can be full of light and hope, it can also take us to some pretty dark places.

Next up for the saga is Andor season 2, which is arriving this April 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store for us.