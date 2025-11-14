Game of Thrones star Rory McCann was cast as a major Andor season 1 character, then replaced with face scanning due to an injury

Game of Thrones star Rory McCann is set to join the Star Wars galaxy in Ahsoka season 2 – but he almost had a role much earlier.

As it turns out, McCann, who played the fearsome Hound in Game of Thrones, was cast as Brasso in Andor. Brasso is Cassian's friend on Ferrix, and he was eventually played by Joplin Sibtain.

Sibtain was originally called to play a different, smaller role in Andor, when a twist of fate put him in the running for Brasso instead after McCann injured himself.

"He just had a limp and he went to work," Sibtain told the Star Wars Sessions podcast of McCann. "They did a scan on it and the consultant said, 'If you don't have this operated on, you're going to not be able to walk.'"

So, since McCann couldn't continue, Sibtain was offered the chance to read for the role of Brasso. "They reshot it. They did a lot with The Hound's face, they had to superimpose my face on [him]," he explained.

McCann will play Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka season 2, taking over the role from the late Ray Stevenson, as revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

"I get to see Rory nearly daily at the moment, and he has been amazing to work with," Shin Hati actor Ivanna Sakhno said while the Star Wars show was filming. "I will have his work speak for itself, but he is definitely a gift for us to have. And there couldn't have been anyone better to take on this role."

Ahsoka season 2 is expected in 2026. Andor season 2, meanwhile, wrapped up the show on Disney Plus earlier this year.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.