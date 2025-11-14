Game of Thrones star Rory McCann was cast as a major Andor season 1 character, then replaced with face scanning due to an injury

News
By published

Rory McCann almost joined the Star Wars universe before Baylan Skoll

Rory McCann as the Hound in Game of Thrones
(Image credit: HBO)

Game of Thrones star Rory McCann is set to join the Star Wars galaxy in Ahsoka season 2 – but he almost had a role much earlier.

As it turns out, McCann, who played the fearsome Hound in Game of Thrones, was cast as Brasso in Andor. Brasso is Cassian's friend on Ferrix, and he was eventually played by Joplin Sibtain.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.